David Keith Kilgore, a former Sheriff of Matagorda County, and lawman for over 30 years, passed away April 23, 2018. Keith wanted his service weapon to remain in law enforcement and requested that his handgun be given to Rusty Schraeder (center), who was recently promoted to Corporal at the Ranger Police Department. Keith and Rusty were long-time friends for over 20 years and shared a passion for law enforcement.

