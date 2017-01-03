THE EASTLAND COUNTY WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT WILL CONDUCT A FREE-CHLORINE CONVERSION FOR THE EASTLAND-RANGER WATER SYSTEM

The Eastland County Water Supply District (ECWSD) will conduct a Free- Chlorine Conversion of the Eastland-Ranger Water System for the next 30 day to 45 days, beginning on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The conversion will consist of changing our water disinfection from Chloramine to Free-Chlorine. Our Public Works staff will also be flushing water lines throughout the city during the conversion period.

