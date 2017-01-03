FFA Ag Mechanics Team Receives Blue Ribbon at San Antonio Junior Ag Mechanics Show

The Ranger FFA Ag Mechanics team received a blue ribbon this weekend at the San Antonio Junior Ag Mechanics Show! They scored 93 out of 100 points.

I thought we would get a white ribbon most likely, but was hoping for a red. We didn’t build the trailer to compete with other schools, or go to the show to be competitive, we did it to compete with ourselves, and we received the highest colored ribbon!

