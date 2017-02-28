Morton Valley Water customers please conserve water usage
Tue, 02/28/2017 - 12:10 Eastland1
Please Conserve Water Usage
Please conserve water usage today as much as possible as we are running with just what is in the storage tanks!
Eastland County Water Supply District is replacing valves today and so will not be able to pump ANY water to Ranger until this project is completed.
Unfortunately, we do not have any idea as to how long this change out will take.
Patricia Emery, Office Manager
Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation