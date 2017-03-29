Ranger HS UIL Academic Team Competes!

The Ranger HS UIL Academic team traveled to Hico, Texas to compete in the District meet which was held on Monday, March 20th. Nineteen students competed in various contests including math, science, journalism, spelling, and computer applications. The results of the contest are as follows: Gabe Coyote placed 3rd in Number Sense, 3rd in Calculator, and 3rd in Computer Applications.

