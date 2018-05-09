Ranger Lions Club News

The guest of the week was Eastland County criminal district attorney Russell Thomason. He spoke about the differences in district attorneys across the state and that Eastland is the smallest county with a criminal DA. The reason for that is the crime that comes along with Interstate 20. In fact, Thomason said 70 percent of his cases come from off the interstate.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/