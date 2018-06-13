Ranger Veterans Support Group To Meet Tues., June 26th

The Ranger Veterans Support Group will meet Tuesday, June 26th from 10:30 to 12 noon. The meeting is at 135 South Homer St. next to the Ranger Library.

Bring a copy of your DD214 to prove your eligibility. This is required by the Taylor Co. Vet Center. Please pray for our troops that are still fighting for our country.

