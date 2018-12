Jayton Richardson is the Ranger High School Senior of the Month. Jayton is the son of Jamie and Sharen Richardson. He has attended Ranger since pre-k. Jayton is actively involved in the community, varsity basketball, football, powerlifting, track, baseball, band, UIL and FFA.

