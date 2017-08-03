Student’s Path Leads from Ukraine to Ranger College

Yuliia Hupkovska (pictured to the right with Lion Patrice Tyson) is one of Ranger College’s remarkable students. She is a member of the Women’s Volleyball Team, has a 4.0 grade average and will be graduating this May.

Her path, however, to accomplish all this could not have been an easy one. Yuliia did not have a substantial knowledge of English when she arrived in Ranger from her home country of the Ukraine. “My English was bad,” she recalled with a smile, as she spoke to Ranger Lions Club members Thursday about her country, her time at Ranger College, and hopes for her future.

