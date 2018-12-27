Teacher of the Month: Mrs. Lisa Gunstanson

Mrs. Lisa Gunstanson is the Ranger MS/HS Teacher of the Month for December. Mrs. Gee has been working at Ranger ISD for 11 years. After working in the cafeteria, she transitioned to become a teacher's aide for 3rd grade with the current senior class. She started back to college and got her teaching degree and Masters in Education from Stephen F. Austin. Mrs. Gee has served in many roles at Ranger ISD. She has taught special education as well as 4th, 6th, 7th, & 8th grade writing.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/