Senior Citizens And General News from Rising Star

The Senior Citizens group met on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Higginbotham Building on N. Main Street in Rising Star at 11:00 am; lunch was served around Noontime and was definitely a bargain at $4.00 per person or “free” to those bringing a dish. This gathering of local citizens also takes time to visit and to welcome any newcomers to the weekly feast and to remind all readers that it is NOT necessary to be any particular age to attend; ALL ARE WELCOME! The group meets each Thursday 11 am-1 pm.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/