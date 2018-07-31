Rising Star Youth Football

Attention Parents! Youth Football in Rising Star will be starting in August! We need to know if your little Wildcat wants to play! Please leave a comment on what age group.We also need coaches for Flag, 3 & 4 Tackle, 5 & 6 Tackle! Please say if you want to coach as well! You can also text myself or Brandi. Thana 325-200-1553 or Brandi 325-9982124. There will be a coaches meeting Tuesday that we have to attend to be able to join the league! Ages for groups: Flag K-2nd age 5-7, 3&4 tackle age 8-10, 5&6 tackle age 9-12. Must be that age by September 1st.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/