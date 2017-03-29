2 District Wins For The Lady Panthers

Tuesday, March 21

The Lady Panthers took the lead for good in the seventh inning to capture a back-and-forth game from Goldthwaite by a 13-12 score on Tuesday. The game was tied at 12 with Lady Panthers batting in the top of the seventh when Katalina Landa singled, driving in Kelsie Guthery.

Gorman built a four-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Goldthwaite’s charge. Goldthwaite scored six runs in the failed comeback on 3 triples and a single in the 5th followed by another triple in the sixth.

