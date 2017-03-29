Eagles Take Down Loboes by 5

The Cisco Loboes and the District 7 AAA leading Brock Eagles played a tight game, but Brock pulled out the 9-4 victory on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Brock batting in the top of the third when Bounds singled off of Seth Allen, driving in one run.

Cisco lost despite out-hitting Brock 13 to 11.

Brock captured the lead in the first inning. Lopez drove in one when he singled in the first inning.

