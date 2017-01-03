Iredell’s 2nd Half Overtakes Gorman

By Stephen Forester

For the first 16 minutes of play in the Area Championship game between the Gorman Panthers and the Iredell Dragons, both teams were evenly matched. The halftime scored showed both teams at 23.

However, the Panthers could not get many shots to fall in the third and fourth quarters. There were also some untimely fouls called on the Panthers that prohibited playing time. Both contributed to the Dragons leaving Tolar High School with a 49-37 victory and the Area ‘gold ball.’

