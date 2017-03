By Stephen Forester

The Lady Bulldogs travelled to Santo last week to take on the Lady ‘Cats in a District contest.

Ranger pounded the ball for 21 hits. Every starter for the Lady Bulldogs got at least one hit, with 7 of them getting more than 1.

