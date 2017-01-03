Lady Mavs Go 4-1 In Honeybee Tourney

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Lady Mavericks participated in their first tournament of the year, the Stephenville Honeybee Tourney, this past weekend.

With the dominant pitching of Brynna Foster and the offense led by Jordan Mayes and Rylee Shott, the Lady Mavs were able to win 4 of 5 games and compete in the Gold Bracket on Saturday. The 8 top teams of pool play (over two days) were invited to play in the Gold bracket.

