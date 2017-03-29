Lady Mavs Pound Lady Bulldogs

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Lady Mavs visited the campus of Millsap High School last Tuesday evening to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a District 7 AAA matchup.

The Lady Mavs wasted no time, scoring 5 runs in the first, en route to a 12-2 5-inning victory. In the 5 innings, the Mavs pounded out 14 hits along with the 12 runs.

