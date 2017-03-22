Lady Mavs Upset Peaster, 4-3

By Stephen Forester

The Lady Mavs and Lady Hounds of Peaster played a great softball game last Tuesday evening in Eastland. The District 7 AAA matchup was a hard-fought battle between 2 equally talented ball clubs, neither of which wanted to lose.

Most of the offense in this district battle took place in the first inning. Brynna Foster gave up 2 runs in the first inning as Peaster jumped out to an early 2 run lead.

