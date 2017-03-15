Lady Panthers Win District Opener by 2

By Stephen Forester

The Gorman Lady Panthers defeated the Santa Anna Lady Mountaineers 8-6 in a back-and-forth affair on Friday evening to open their 1A District 9 schedule.

The Lady Panthers was down 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Katalina Landa doubled, driving in Karsyn Scitern and Hailey Wright. While Becky Mata was batting, Keslie Guthery stole home to add an insurance run.

