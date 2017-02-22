Loboes’ Playoff Run Ends at Hands of Nocona

By Stephen Forester

The Cisco Loboes traveled to Graham, Texas this past Tuesday where they have had some reasonable success in bi-district matchups in the past.

The matchup with the Nocona Indians, the 2nd seed of AAA District 8, however, would not be successful for the Loboes. An 18-8 1st quarter by the Indians gave them just enough cushion needed to take the bi-district title, 57-43.

