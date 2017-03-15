Loboes Finish Non-District Schedule

By Stephen Forester

The Cisco Loboes jumped out to an early lead over the Bangs Dragons and took home an 8-2 victory on Tuesday.

The Loboes took an early lead in the first inning. They scored one run when Seth Allen doubled in Cam Nichols with one out in the first inning. Kase Gayle then doubled in Allen. Gayle moved to third on a steal and then scored on a balk. Cisco took an early 3-0 lead.

