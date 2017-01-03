Loboes Participate In Jacksboro Tourney

By Stephen Forester

With basketball coming to an end on Tuesday, most of the baseball players have yet to get their baseball legs underneath them. It will take a little while, and that’s what they early season tournaments are for.

Over the weekend, the Loboes played three games in the Jacksboro Tournament. Unfortunately, they could not find the win column.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/