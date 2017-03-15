Mavericks Win 3 of 4 In Jim Ned Tourney
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 16:21 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
Vs. Merkel
The Merkel Badgers scored six runs in the second inning, but the Eastland Mavericks still won 12-9 on Thursday. Merkel’s big inning was driven by a single by Cj Ugalde, a groundout by Oj Cano, a single by David Hadley, a stolen base by Tation Gonzalez, and a double by Rylan Holloway.
Eastland collected eight hits and Merkel had eight in the high-scoring affair.
