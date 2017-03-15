Mavericks Win 3 of 4 In Jim Ned Tourney

By Stephen Forester

Vs. Merkel

The Merkel Badgers scored six runs in the second inning, but the Eastland Mavericks still won 12-9 on Thursday. Merkel’s big inning was driven by a single by Cj Ugalde, a groundout by Oj Cano, a single by David Hadley, a stolen base by Tation Gonzalez, and a double by Rylan Holloway.

Eastland collected eight hits and Merkel had eight in the high-scoring affair.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/