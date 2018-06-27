BBC, FBC - Mission’s Trip 2018

For several years now, I have tried to incorporate a service, mission’s style trip for our young people at Bible Baptist Church. I think it’s imperative to try and open the eyes of our teenagers to see that there are people who are in need, and sometimes it doesn’t take much to help those in need.

As I began to pray about what this year’s trip would be, it really became clear what we needed to do.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/