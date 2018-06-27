New Regents Sworn in at College Meeting

Cisco, Texas (June 18, 2018) - Two returning members and one new member of the Cisco College Board of Regents took their oaths of office during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Regents on Monday, June 11th. Justice John Bailey presided. Ronnie Ledbetter and Joe Jarvis return to serve on the Board or Regents after running unopposed in the May 2018 election. Mr. Matt Johnson joins the Board of Regents to fill the seat vacated by Ms. Sarah Adams. No individuals filed to run for the vacant seat during the May 2018 election; accordingly the Board of Regents appointed Mr. Johnson to fill the vacancy. All three Regents will serve sixyear terms.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/