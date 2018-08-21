WORLD WAR II VETERAN HONORED

Coach Russell Thompson (right) and the Cisco College Wranglers honored a former Wrangler and WW II Veteran this past week after practice. JM Moore (left) attended Cisco Junior College, played football before serving our country in the Second Great War. After his service, he played two more years for Cisco. In an emotional presentation, Thompson gave Moore a plaque with his jersey. Moore is pictured wit Thompson and in a vintage Wrangler pic.

