EHS Varsity received 1st Place in NCA Top Team Chant and NCA Top Team Band Chant! EHS Varsity Mascot Received the most Spirited Award & All American Mascot. EHS Varsity All American Cheerleaders: Ashtyn Morrow, Olivia Ibarra, Maddie Yates, & Yexi Ortiz!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/