Members of the Woodbridge Church of Ranger find ways to reach out into the community with acts of service, such as putting siding on a building that had fallen into disrepair, refreshing a local park into a place of useful beauty, and providing summer movie nights. “We’ve done a lot of things to earn a good reputation,” says Pastor Jared Johnson. Read more in the article “LOVEAND EARNED TRUST — FUEL RANGER CHURCH” on page B 3 on this edition Photo: Karen L. Willoughby/Southern Baptist Texan