Meet Mandi Whittlesey Interim Music Minister FBC Eastland

I remember the day I realized I did not belong in teaching anymore, that it was time to pursue my true passion – music ministry. I was driving home from work, talking to my sister on the phone (hands-free, of course), and I made the statement, “You know, what I really want to do is…”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/