Middle School Holds Canned Food Drive

Eastland Middle School students recently held a canned food drive. 8th grade won the class competition, 7th grade came in 2nd and 6th grade came in 3rd. Good job! All cans will be donated to the local food pantries. Thank you to all who donated to help those in need for the holiday season. Art created in the photo by the EMS Art class.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/