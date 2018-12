The Gorman Panthers defeated the Nueces Canyon Panthers, 48-44, Friday evening to claim the 1A Region 4 Championship!! They will face off against Leakey for the State Quarterfinals Friday, November 30 at Brady. Kickoff is at 7 pm

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/