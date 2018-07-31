Attention To All Gorman Ex-Students

Please join us this year in Gorman for the annual Ex-Students School Reunion. The meeting will begin at 10 A.M. on Saturday, September 8th, at the auditorium in the old High School building. Visiting and refreshments will begin at 9 A.M.

The graduating Class of 1968 will celebrate their 50th Year Anniversary. Class of 1958 will also be recognized. Also in the afternoon, everyone is invited to the home of Kate (Blair) Wheeler for visiting.

