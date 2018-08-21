Proposed City Tax Rate Would Be Same As Last Year

Gorman City Commissioners accepted Thursday evening to stay with the proposed tax rate of 1.03 per $100 property value, which is the same as last year’s rate. The effective tax rate is 1.023 and the roll back rate 1.1049, City Secretary Tacy Warren explained. The effective tax is the tax rate which would give the city the same amount of tax income as in the prior year. The effective rate can vary depending of property appraisals. The roll back rate allows a taxing unit (city) to raise the same amount of taxes as in the prior year, plus a “cushion”. If the roll back rate is exceeded, citizens may petition for an election to roll back to the roll back rate.

