Fischer’s Late Score Lifts Gorman over Nueces Canyon for Regional Championship!!

It was tale of 2 halves for the Gorman Panthers and Nueces Canyon Panthers in their Region 4 final Friday afternoon in Fredericksburg.

Both teams scored at will in the first half, with a total of 74 points scored between the two teams.

But in the second half, only 18 points were tallied. You can only imagine that both coaches had something to say to their defenses during the halftime break.

Gorman found themselves down, 44-42, midway through the fourth quarter. NC had scored on a long run to take the 2-point lead.

