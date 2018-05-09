Alex Teplicek Selected To Receive R.L. Barnett Citizen Soldier Award for 2018

Alex Teplicek of Rising Star has been selected to receive the R. L. Barnett Citizen Soldier award for 2018. The award is presented each year by Cross Plains Masonic Lodge #627 to recognize young men and women of the community for their courage, patriotism and devotion to country demonstrated by enlisting in any branch of the U.S. Military. Recipients of the award will receive a commemorative challenge coin and a check for $250.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/