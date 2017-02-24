Reported to Board: Fundraisers, UIL Preparation, Graduation Planning Underway at G. I. S. D.

Gorman I.S.D. Board of Trustees met in their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 13. Present at the meeting were Jeff Wright, Joe Casey , Eldon Straw, Noah Landa, Jerry Fronterhouse, Jamie Espinoza and Interim Superintendent Lloyd Treadwell. Not present was Hank Rainey. Invocation was given by Noah Landa, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/

.