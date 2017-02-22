Mavs’ Hoops Season Ends with Loss to Tolar

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Mavericks were looking for some more love from the Tolar Rattlers Friday evening. Just a few days earlier, the Rattlers had lost to Millsap. That loss created a 3-way tie for the 4th and final playoff spot for AAA District 7.

The play-in scenario that the District chose was to flip a coin and the winner received a bye with the two other teams playing for a chance to play that team for 4th place. Eastland won the coin toss and waited for the Tolar/Breckenridge winner.

